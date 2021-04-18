First lady Jill Biden to visit Albuquerque, Navajo Nation capitol

article

First lady Jill Biden’s office announced on April 17 that she will visit the U.S. Southwest in the coming week, with stops planned in New Mexico’s most populous city and the Navajo Nation’s capitol in Arizona.

The announcement said Biden will travel to Albuquerque on Wednesday and visit Window Rock, Arizona, on Thursday and Friday.

"We are honored and excited to welcome @FLOTUS to the Navajo Nation!" Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez tweeted. "The Biden-Harris Administration has been a key partner in our response to COVID-19 which includes the #AmericanRescuePlan. We are looking forward to hosting her and her team."

The announcement did not elaborate on the scheduled visit but said additional information will be forthcoming.

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.