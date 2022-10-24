Flagstaff, Coconino County working to improve flood infrastructure, asking for community feedback

The city of Flagstaff and Coconino County hosted the Schultz Creek Flood Corridor meeting on Monday, Oct. 24 at the city hall building.

It's a much-needed meeting after a very active monsoon season that led to lots of flooding in the Pipeline Fire burn scar area.

Forty flood events.

This meeting was an opportunity for county and city officials to discuss long-term flood mitigation plans and get input from residents and allow them to ask questions.

County officials referred to this at the meeting as the "biggest natural disaster that the city and the county have ever seen."

Locals had a chance to voice concerns and ask questions about the natural disasters that continue to plague Coconino County, and even emergency crew access to certain areas, if these events continue.

Nine watersheds in the county were destroyed this summer after the Pipeline Fire tore through the same area previously hit by the Schultz Fire in 2010.

Coconino County officials included time for public opinion in the meeting.

Also in attendance was Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasey.

"We’ve thankfully been able to do a lot of mitigation work the last few months, but there’s still a lot of work to do," Deasy said at the meeting.

This is just the beginning.

The county has asked for more than $100 million in federal assistance to execute mitigation plans.