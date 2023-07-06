Expand / Collapse search
Flying V Fire: Wildfire north of Globe shuts down US 60

By FOX 10 Staff
Wildfires
Flying V Fire shuts down parts of US 60

A wildfire burning north of Globe has shut down US 60 and has scorched hundreds of acres so far.

WHITERIVER, Ariz. - A wildfire burning north of Globe has shut down US 60 and has scorched hundreds of acres so far.

The "Flying V Fire" is one of six fires that sparked along the highway on July 5, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

As of Wednesday, the fire has burned 722 acres and is moving northeast on the west side of US 60. 

No structures or communities are being threatened at this time. The other five fires burned less than half an acre and have been contained.

Highway 60 is shut down in both directions near mileposts 256 and 311, with no estimated time to reopen. Only people who live in Cibecue and Whiteriver can get through.

Officials say the fire was human-caused.

"The Flying V Fire is a reminder of how important it is to maintain your vehicle and trailer," said Candy Lupe with BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management. "It's also a reminder of how dry the forest is and how any little spark can start a major wildfire."