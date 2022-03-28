Food bank storage fire: Blaze south of Maricopa destroys semi truck trailers near church

A food bank near Maricopa is destroyed after a fire broke out near one of the buildings.

The fire happened on the afternoon of March 28, in an area west of Papago Road and State Route 347, southwest of Maricopa. Luckily, no one was hurt during this fire, but sadly, the Mountain View Community Church, which also acts as the food bank, is having to figure out a Plan B.

The blaze destroyed six semi truck trailers that were packed with food.

"Canned food pallets and crates of food," said Maricopa Fire Deputy Chief Christopher Bolinger. "[The food] goes to the public to help during this time of need."

Members of the church say they had just finished distributing the items when the fire started. The church itself was not affected by the blaze, as volunteer fire crews arrived on time to put it out.

"The pantry will survive. It means a lot to community around us. We serve about 1,000 families a week. I think the community will wrap around us," said church member Mike Connelly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. In the meantime, the church is figuring out a new plan to hold another food distribution for families this week.

