Frigidaire refrigerators, Dole salads, Whole Foods frozen pizza | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Feb. 7-14 that consumers should know about.

1. Frigidaire recalls nearly 400,000 refrigerators for ice bucket choking hazard

Frigidaire is recalling nearly 400,000 refrigerator models with slim ice buckets due to a choking and laceration hazard.

2. Salad kits recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Eight salad kits under several brand names, including Dole, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

3. Deadly Listeria outbreak prompts dairy product recall at Costco, Walmart and others

A nationwide dairy recall linked to a deadly listeria outbreak has been expanded to include products sold at Costco, Walmart and other major retailers.

4. Lighters pose fire, burn hazards due to missing safety feature

lighters recalled

(USCPSC)

Over 62,000 Slim Soft and Slim Jet disposable lighters are being recalled because officials say they are missing a safety feature, which violates federal regulations for cigarette lighters, and poses burn and fire hazards.

"The lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "Young children under 5 years old could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards."

The lighters were sold nationwide and online at vprbrands.com.

Consumers with the affected products should stop using them and contact VPR Brands online at https://vprbrands.com/contact-recall/ for refund instructions.

Click here for more information

5. Whole Foods frozen pizza

whole food frozen pizza recall

(USFDA)

365 Whole Foods Market Vegan Ultimate Veggie Thin Crust Pizza is being recalled due to an undeclared milk allergen.

"The potentially affected product is a 13.7 oz pizza packaged in a carton printed with ‘Best by Date of: 6/15/2024 printed on the side of the carton opposite the tear strip," the USFDA wrote in a news release. "This recall involves no more than 144 individual pizzas that inadvertently entered the supply chain."

The pizza was sold in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should return it for a refund.

Click here for more information