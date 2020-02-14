‘From Russia with love’: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer teases return of familiar face

article

Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming season 4 of its hit show “Stranger Things.”

Not much was revealed in the short clip, but it was enough to thrill fans who were bummed out to see a fan-favorite sacrifice himself in the Season 3 finale.

*Major spoiler beyond this point*

The video shows rail workers in what appears to be Siberia. One of the workers removes his hat and it’s revealed to be a clean-shaven Jim Hopper.

Hopper was thought to have been killed in a lab explosion at the end of Season 3.

But almost as soon as the credits started rolling, fans had reason to suspect he survived.

Advertisement

A mid-credits sequence, set in Kamchatka, Russia, shows prison guards looking for prisoners to feed a captive Demogorgon.

One of the guards is instructed not to feed the American to the monster.

No release date has been announced for the fourth season.

This story was reported from Atlanta.