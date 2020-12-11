Gateway Community College offering courses aimed at marijuana industry careers

Gateway Community College is rolling out a new program for careers in Arizona's budding marijuana industry.

The community college has launched the "Center for Cannabis Business Training," which will provide instruction for business owners and professionals of dispensaries.

Courses are $99 or less, and can be completed within nine hours or less. Courses include "Budtender Training," "CBD Hemp Education Product Training," and "Cannabis 101."

Gateway has five campuses in Phoenix, and one in Avondale.

Cannabis Business Training at Gateway Community College

https://www.gatewaycc.edu/community-ed/center-cannabis-business-training