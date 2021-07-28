GCU student killed in California movie theater shooting, university says

article

A Grand Canyon University student was killed while inside a movie theater with a friend on Monday, the university said in an email on July 28.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee Goodrich, a GCU student from Corona, California, who was killed Monday night after she and a friend were shot inside a movie theater in her hometown," the email read, in part.

Goodrich, 18, was seeing the movie "The Forever Purge" in her hometown of Corona, California when the shooting took place. The university says she died at the scene.

She was a sophomore, majoring in marketing.

Goodrich is survived by her parents, Danielle and Dave Boonstra, and her little sister, Keara.

Also with Goodrich was her friend Anthony Barajas, 19, who is on life support after being seriously injured in the shooting.

"As the GCU family grieves the loss of one its students, we ask that you keep her family and friends in your hearts during this difficult time and know that God is always there for us," the university said.

The Office of Student Care staff is available on the second floor of the Student Life Building or at 602-639-7007 to assist any students who need support or counseling.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested in connection with the double shooting, FOX LA reported.

He was booked into the Riverside Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder, robbery with a gun and attempted murder. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bail.

