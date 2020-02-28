Georgia Power linemen rescue puppies 'thrown out like trash' inside dumpster

article

Three puppies are now safe and looking for a forever home after they were found inside a dumpster Tuesday in the pouring rain.

Two Georgia Power linemen discovered the puppies while on the job.

“They were covered in filth, their ribs protruding around their bloated bellies, and frightened beyond belief,” the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia said in a Facebook post. “Today the phrase ‘thrown out like trash’ was taken to the next level in the worst way.”

The Humane Society is asking for donations to help the puppies as they recover.

"Please help these three innocent babies, who were discarded as trash, get the care they need to grow big and strong," the post continued.

Three puppies were rescued from the freezing rain after being found in a dumpster (Source: The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia).

The agency went on to praise the linemen for their actions.

"A heartfelt thank you to the Georgia Power linemen for saving these little souls. If it wasn’t for YOU, these puppies would’ve never had a chance!"