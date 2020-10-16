Get to know: Tom Fergus

article

When you see Tom Fergus on FOX 10, one of the first words that comes to mind might be effortless. His bright, quick, fun demeanor makes it look like everything he does comes naturally. But that end result is due to hard work, preparation and good old fashioned experience.

He was born and raised in Chicago where he read the Chicago Tribune every morning. He wanted to be a print journalist, but when he went to Illinois State University he discovered TV and broadcast journalism were a lot more fun. And it shows every time he's on the air. Like most people who move from the Chicago to Phoenix he misses the four seasons, his family, "da Bears, da Cubs and da Bulls."

Tom Fergus on a KSAZ (formerly KTSP-TV) truck.

He's a videographer by trade, but one day the opportunity to report on-camera presented itself. After stumbling through it, and with FOX 10 anchorman Ron Hoon helping out along the way, Tom became the guy you see interviewing people all over the Valley today. "I'm so lucky to meet some of The Valley's brightest people." He says "The biggest reward is the impact we have on businesses. Recently we did live-shots with two separate burrito companies. They both texted me the next day and told me that they ran out of food. So happy!"

Brian Acosta and Tom Fergus

It's no secret Tom is a morning person and always has been. Just one look at his social media proves it. "I love taking pictures of sunrises and sharing them on Instagram. I have some followers who are no longer able to get around. So I try to bring them a little joy." A closer look at his posts and you'll learn Tom likes camping, a lot. He also likes flying the American flag wherever he pitches camp. "I'm so grateful to be an American and even more grateful for the sacrifices so many people have made for me."

If you're lucky enough to have a chat with Tom you'll walk away better for it, as evidenced by all the smiling people in his live-shots. And you'll probably wonder where he gets all his energy from. He taught videography at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism for eleven years. And during that time every student heard him say, "Be early, be positive and do your best. I gave that advice to every student I met, it's straight from my parents. Positive attitude goes a long way, regardless of your career path."

He shoots, he edits he reports and does a whole lot more in and outside our TV station. He's a do-it-all kind of guy with a positive spirit. To borrow a term from his love for camping, he's the "spork" of FOX 10. Or better yet, he's the multi-tool. Made in America of course.