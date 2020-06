‘Get your knee off our necks’: Rev. Al Sharpton delivers powerful eulogy for George Floyd

Rev. Al Sharpton said the story of George Floyd has been the story of black people in America for decades.

The 65-year-old civil rights activist delivered a powerful eulogy during a memorial for Floyd Thursday in Minneapolis, in which he metaphorically compared racial inequalities in the country to having a “knee on our neck.”

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks, because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being, is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said.

“We were smarter than the underfunded schools you put us in, but you had your knee on our neck,” Sharpton passionately told those in attendance. “We could run corporations and not hustle in the street, but you had your knee on our neck. We had creative skills. We could do whatever anybody else could do. But we couldn’t get your knee off our neck.”

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton arrives for the memorial service in honor of George Floyd on June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The service was attended by celebrities, civil rights activists, politicians and family members to both celebrate his life and mourn a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.

Between relatives, the attorney representing his family and Sharpton, attendees and viewers across the country heard the meaning Floyd had in life to his large family and the broader meaning he has assumed in death.

Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III and family show their respect to the remains of George Floyd awaiting a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Expand

Sharpton said Floyd should “not be among the deceased.”

“He did not die of common health conditions. He died of a common American criminal justice malfunction,“ he said. “What happened to Floyd, happens every day in this country.”

Sharpton called for all Americans to continue the fight for racial equality that began hundreds of years ago.

“We had to fight slavery another era. We had to fight Jim Crow another era. We dealt with voting rights. This is the era we deal with policing and criminal justice,” Sharpton said. “We need to go back to Washington and stand up. Black, white, Latino, Arab, in the shadows of Lincoln, and tell them this is the time to stop this."

He also took a jab at President Donald Trump’s photo op in front of St. John’s Church, saying, "I saw a man holding a Bible in front of a church. I've never seen anyone hold a Bible like that."

“We cannot use Bibles as a prop,” Sharpton told the crowd. “And for those who have agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop.”

Floyd’s brother, Philonise, reminisced on his childhood with his brother, playing football and making banana mayonnaise sandwiches. He said it was amazing to see how many people his brother had touched.

“He’s going to get justice,” Philonise Floyd said.

The remains of George Floyd arrive at North Central University for a memorial service on June 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This story was reported from Cincinnati.