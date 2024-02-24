Gila Bend firefighter injured after fire truck falls on him during maintenance work

A Gila Bend firefighter who was doing maintenance work on a fire truck is in critical condition after the vehicle came down on him.

The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 23, around 5:10 p.m. at the Gila Bend Fire Station near Pima Street and Scott Avenue.

The firefighter was working on a fire truck when, at some point, it came down on him, says Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

He was flown to a hospital in life-threatening condition. As of Feb. 24, MCSO says the firefighter's condition has improved, and he's in critical condition.

No more information is available.

Map of where the fire station is located:



