Glendale officer-involved shooting prompts investigation

By
Published  April 3, 2024 2:41pm MST
Glendale
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police officers responded on Wednesday to a reported officer-involved shooting near 65th Avenue and Peoria Avenue.

According to police, no officers were injured in the incident that took place in a Glendale neighborhood.

In an announcement on X, formerly Twitter, Glendale Police were investigating the scene and asked residents to avoid the area.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Here is a map of where the incident took place: