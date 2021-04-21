Gov. Doug Ducey tours portion of Arizona-Mexico border

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is deploying the state's National Guard to the border, after declaring an emergency in response to the surge of migrants and illegal border crossings.

On April 21, a day after the emergency was declared, the governor toured the southern wall in Yuma County.

During Ducey's tour, he spoke with community leaders and law enforcement to get a first-hand account of what they’re seeing on the ground.

According to the Mayor of Yuma, they see about 400 illegal crossings a day.

Across the Southwest, border communities are experiencing an influx of apprehensions of adults, families, and migrant children. In fact, the U.S. Customs & Border Protection in March had more than 172,000 apprehensions at the Southwest border. Nearly 19,000 of those were unaccompanied children, more than four times the number of kids apprehended in March 2020.

Gov. Ducey says by deploying the National Guard now will help support local law enforcement efforts already on the ground. The state will provide up to $25 million in initial funding for the mission, and up to 250 National Guard members will go to these border communities to support other law enforcement agencies.

The National Guard members will help with medical operations in detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, monitor and collect data from public safety cameras, and analyze satellite imagery for current trends in smuggling corridors.

"I assure you that we will resolve this crisis," said Gov. Ducey. "We hear you. We hear your concerns, and we will take all actions necessary to support you. This starts with the deployment of our National Guard. Now there's certainly more work to be done, but this is a step in the right direction. We're willing to pay for this, out of our own budget. Even though this is a federal responsibility."

So far, neither President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris have been to the border since the so-called crisis began.

