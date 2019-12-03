Gov. Ducey to light Capitol Christmas tree

article

The state Capitol is getting in the holiday spirit as Gov. Doug Ducey lights the Christmas Tree in the lobby of the executive tower in Phoenix.

Ducey is set to oversee the lighting of the 25-foot blue spruce harvested in Heber on Tuesday morning.

The annual tradition will feature songs from the choir from the Benchmark Elementary School in Phoenix. Schoolchildren from Mountain Meadows Primary School in Heber will also attend.

The tree was donated by the Heber school, which is part of the Heber-Overgaard Unified School District.

The ceremony will also highlight a charity that collects and provides items for children in foster care.