Great Wolf Lodge extends closure yet again; resort chain now closed through June 15

It will be at least summer before resort chain Great Wolf Lodge will reopen for customers.

According to a statement released on Friday via a spokesperson, officials with Great Wolf Lodge say they have decided to extend the closure of its chain of resorts.

"With the continued community safety measures instituted by government and health officials in response to COVID-19, it is in the best interest of guests, pack members, and the communities we serve to extend the closure of our resorts through June 15, 2020," read a portion of the statement.

Officials also said they will stay connected with federal and state officials, and make modifications to their re-opening timeline as needed. Meanwhile, guests with reservations within the new closure period will either be given a full refund, or an opportunity to reschedule for a future date.

Great Wolf Lodge on Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove, California (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Great Wolf Lodge has 19 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including one in Scottsdale. The COVID-19 related closure began at 2:00 p.m. on March 15, and was originally scheduled to end of April 2. However, officials announced on March 26 that the closure would be extended to May 19.

