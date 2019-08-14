Gruber Motor Company believed to be only company that can repair previous Tesla models

There's an auto shop in Phoenix paving the way for electric cars.

Gruber Motor Company repairs Teslas from all over the country, repairing cars that Tesla will no longer service. And they are the only place in the world they know of doing it.

They repair the battery, put it back in the car and get it running again. But if it weren't for them, the Teslas would be collecting dust.

"This is the automotive service center of the future," said Pete Gruber, CEO of Gruber Motor Company.

Their warehouse is full of Tesla Roadsters, which were the first model Tesla built. But Tesla no longer repairs specific parts for that car. They will only replace an entire item, which is costly for owners.

"We actually go inside and repair and what is wrong with the pack, which then ends up being either $1,500 to $5,000, substantially less than what Tesla would charge," Gruber said.

People from all over the country ship their Roadsters here to Phoenix to get it fixed.

Their engineers are in a lab repairing circuit boards instead of working directly on the car.

"This is almost like a hospital ward. We've got three Roadsters a couple of weeks ago. Two of them came back to life. They're like in a coma and when we charge them to a certain level, they start talking to us again and they come back to life," Gruber said.

Contrary to popular belief, Pete says he and Tesla get along. He has even talked with Elon Musk on the phone.

He says everything they do is reverse engineered, and he is always looking for engineers familiar with cars to help with this growing demand.