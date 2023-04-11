Gun found inside Phoenix high school student's backpack, police say

A Phoenix high school student has been arrested after police say a handgun was found in his backpack.

According to police, officers on the morning of April 7 responded to Betty Fairfax High School for reports of a disturbance. When officers got to the school, they learned that school staff members had searched 19-year-old Dion Craig's backpack and found a gun.

"The off-duty School Security Officer responded and took over the investigation, booking the student into jail for possession of a firearm on school property," police said.

No further details were released.

