Gun safe locks can fail, Toyota vehicles 'creep forward', and more | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Feb. 21-28 that consumers should know about.

1. Gun safes recall: Biometric safes can fail, posing 'serious injury hazard'

2. Toyota recalls 280,000 vehicles after concerns they 'creep forward' in neutral

3. IKEA USB chargers pose burn, electric shock hazards

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Just over 22,000 IKEA Askstorm 40W USB chargers are being recalled because the cable can become damaged or break, posing burn and electric shock hazards. The charger has the model number ICPSW5-40-1 printed on the back.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and return the charger to any IKEA store for a full refund; or, if you are unable to return it to a store, contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Chargers to receive a full refund," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund."

Officials say IKEA has received 17 incident reports worldwide, including five reports of burns and four reports of electric shock injuries. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

The USB chargers were sold in IKEA stores and online.

4. Burn, scalding risks from camping cooking pots

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 60,000 MSR camping cooking pots are being recalled because the handle can detach or become loose, posing burn or scald risks, officials said.

"This recall involves select Cascade Designs camping cooking pots. The anodized aluminum pots are various 1- to 2-liter pots sold individually and as a part of stove systems and kits," USCPSC wrote in a news release. "The recalled models include Reactor, Trail Lite and PocketRocket Stove Kits. MSR is written on the side of the pots."

Cascade Designs says it has received two reports of burn injuries.

Consumers with the recalled products should stop using them and contact Cascade Designs for a refund.

The cooking pots were sold at outdoor equipment stores nationwide.

5. Eye drops sold at Walmart, CVS recalled due to lack of sterility

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Eye lubricant products that were sold nationwide at Walmart and CVS stores are being recalled "due to lack of sterility assurance at the facility noted during an inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)." (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Eye lubricant products that were sold nationwide at Walmart and CVS stores are being recalled "due to lack of sterility assurance at the facility noted during an inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."

"For those patients who use these products, there is a potential risk of eye infections or related harm," the FDA wrote in a news release. "These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses."

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

