Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test

Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29.

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state.

Three new steps

New drivers will now be expected to provide proof of insurance and registration documents for the vehicle before starting the test.

"This is to ensure each driver knows what documents are required in each vehicle, and where they are located," officials said.

Afterwards, there will be a brief car inspection that includes checking the following elements:

Tire condition

Speedometer

Windshield, windows, doors, mirrors

Brake lights

Working seat belts

Turn signals

Working horn

A third additional step, called the "Customer Basic Safety Knowledge" test, will have the driver prove their ability to find and use different parts of the vehicle, including the following:

Speedometer

Hazard lights

High beams

Emergency brakes

Windshield wipers

Defroster

Using hand signals

Once the driver passes these steps, the road test will start. The exam will now take at least 15 to 20 minutes to cover the length of a normal commute, officials said.

Arizona MVD made these changes during a pilot program that began back in August 2021. It goes into effect statewide on Thursday.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/driver-services/tests-manuals-and-driving-schools/road-tests

More Arizona headlines