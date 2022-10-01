Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A helicopter made an emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood on Oct. 1.

No one was hurt after a helicopter made an emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

A Bell 47 helicopter reportedly suffered an "unknown in-flight mechanical problem" that forced it to land near 8th Avenue and Sirrine just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The pilot was able to land safely, and the aircraft had minor damages.

"Mesa Fire and Police are on scene securing the area until the aircraft can be removed," officials said.

