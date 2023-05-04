Hikers remain on edge after woman was attacked and killed on North Phoenix trail

As the search continues for the person who attacked and killed a woman on a North Phoenix trail, hikers are on alert, as well as taking extra precautions.

On the morning of April 29, Phoenix Police officers got a call about an injured person near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, just minutes away from the Mayo Clinic hospital.

Once they got there, officers and firefighters found an "adult female victim in a desert area outside of the nearby neighborhood." That woman has since been identifiesd as 29-year-old Lauren Heike.

"Heike was found to have trauma to her body," police said.

On the night of May 2, officials released a blurry video that shows what was described at the time as a person of interest in the case. Police hacek since described that person of interest as a suspect.

In the surveillance video, the suspect was reportedly running in a sweatshirt along the hiking path.

"It's horrific. As hard as this is for us, we’re grateful we had such a beautiful child," said Heike's mother, Lana Heike, during a news conference on May 3.

"She was my little girl, and I'm going to miss her terribly. I just hope they can find who ever did this to her," said Heike's father, Jeff Heike.

Some hikers remain worried

Since the deadly attack, signs have been posted near the trail where Heike was found dead, warning people not to hike by themselves.

"It's just really tragic, I'd say," said Shannon Brousseau. "As a woman, it's something that's always in the back of your mind."

Hikers, meanwhile, say they do what they can to continue enjoying nature, while keeping themsleves safe.

"As a mother to two daughters, it's especially concerning," said Brousseau. "It's not gonna make me stop what I do, but I do think we just continue to fight against that, and look out for each other."

Self-defense teacher gives safety tips

"Sometimes, we think because we're in an affluent area like Scottsdale, we're immune to these kinds of things, and this has proven that we're not," said Tiffany Richards.

Richards teaches self-defense classes through her business, Peaceful Warrior Women. She said people should consistently look at their surroundings, and keeping all senses free is key.

"You definitely want to remove all distractions, and that means [earbuds] because once you have them in or you are looking at your cell phone, or even talking to someone on your hike, you are taking away one of your senses," said Richards.

Richards said she also brings along items to defend herself.

"What I personally carry is called a Kubotan," said Richards. "I train with this, this is something I'm very comfortable with. Another thing is called a tactical pen. So this acts as a Kubotan, so if someone comes up to you, you could use it to strike the eyes, the ears, groin."