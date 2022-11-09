Hit-and-run driver arrested in crash involving Glendale officer
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a Glendale police officer overnight.
The officer reportedly had been driving through an intersection at 75th Avenue and Glendale with a suspect in custody in the backseat at around 12:30 a.m. when the crash happened.
Police say a car turned left in front of the officer's vehicle, and then tried to flee from the scene.
The driver didn't get far, and was eventually arrested on a hit-and-run charge. Impairment is suspected to be a factor.
No serious injuries were reported.