Hit-and-run driver arrested in crash involving Glendale officer

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a Glendale police officer overnight.

The officer reportedly had been driving through an intersection at 75th Avenue and Glendale with a suspect in custody in the backseat at around 12:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

Police say a car turned left in front of the officer's vehicle, and then tried to flee from the scene.

The driver didn't get far, and was eventually arrested on a hit-and-run charge. Impairment is suspected to be a factor.

No serious injuries were reported.

