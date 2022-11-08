Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man arrested, accused of murder at Mesa apartment

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old in Mesa.

According to a statement released on Nov. 8, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones was arrested in connection with the death Deangelo Tye. Tye's body was found by officers on the morning of Nov. 6, after they were sent to a residential neighborhood in the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road. Officers responded to the area, following a 9-1-1 call in which the caller says they found their friend dead.

"Officers located a personal surveillance camera, which captured [Tye] and [Binion-Jones] walking to an upstairs apartment. Ten minutes later, the camera captured a lifeless [Tye] being dragged down the stairs and out of view by Binion-Jones," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say Binion-Jones was arrested in Tempe on Nov. 7. He is accused of Second Degree Murder, and a $1 million bond has been set by a judge.

Michael Binion-Jones (Photo Courtesy: Mesa Police Department)

(Click here for interactive map)