Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
5
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Holiday fire dangers: How to prevent Christmas tree fires and enjoy New Year's Eve fireworks safely

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

How to prevent a Christmas Tree fire inside your home

FOX 10's Danielle Miller visits the Phoenix Fire Department to learn more about how to avoid fire inside your home during the holiday season.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department is showing just how dangerous it can be to keep a live Christmas tree at home after the holiday, as it poses a significant fire risk for families.

It just takes seconds for a dried out tree to become engulfed in flames.

"It can be unsafe lights, it can be candles," said Captain Kenny Overton with Phoenix Fire. "There’s a lot of ignition sources."

After taking the tree out of the home, officials say one should never leave it outside near the house, as it still can be dangerous.

"With live Christmas trees, it’s good to get them out of the home and into an approved disposal site right after the holidays," Overton said. "These things dry out and the essentially become fuel that can start a house fire, and we’ve actually seen that this year."

The fire department is also warning about firework safety coming up. A good rule of thumb: if it goes up in the air, it's illegal.

Fire crews demonstrated the dangers of illegal fireworks.

"Definitely can lose a hand or some fingers," said Sergeant Jason Jahnke with Phoenix Police.

For the legal, safe fireworks, it's a good idea to keep a bucket of water nearby and leave the lighting to the adults.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 


 