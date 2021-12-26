Where to recycle Christmas trees, wreaths in Phoenix, Mesa

article

The cities of Phoenix and Mesa are providing drop-off locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees and wreaths as the holiday season begins to die down this year.

All ornaments, tinsel and other decorations must be removed before disposing of them, along with any nails and stands.

Phoenix

Starting Dec. 26, people can get rid of their fresh-cut trees and wreaths at any time at the following locations until Jan. 8:

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.

Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.

Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.

Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.

Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.

Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

Trees and wreaths must be left untagged and left in marked drop-off areas. Transfer stations will accept up to two live trees from Phoenix residents.

More info: https://www.phoenix.gov/publicworks/recycling/christmas-tree-recycling

Mesa

The city of Mesa is not recycling wreaths, but live, unflocked trees are being accepted until Jan. 16 at the following locations:

Fitch Park, 651 N. Center St. (enter off of 8th St.)

East Mesa Service Center , 6935 E. Decatur St.

Superstition Springs Police/Fire Substation , 2430 S. Ellsworth Road

Mountain View Park, 845 N. Lindsay Rd. (enter off of Adobe St.)

Dobson Ranch Park , 2363 S. Dobson Rd.

Salt River Landfill between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through the end of January

Residents will need to have a current Arizona driver's license, and curbside pickup is also available for $25.

More info: https://www.mesaaz.gov/residents/trash-recycling/christmas-tree-recycling

