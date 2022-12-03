'Honor, decency and courage': Former Arizona Congressman and State Senator Jim Kolbe dies at 80

article

Former Arizona Congressman and State Senator Jim Kolbe has passed away at the age of 80 on Dec. 3.

"Arizona lost a true elder statesman and political powerhouse today. Congressman Jim Kolbe never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation. We are deeply saddened by his passing," said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Kolbe served 11-terms as a congressman and in the state legislature for three, representing Tucson.

"He served as chair of the Subcommittee on Foreign Operations, Export Financing and Related Programs of the House Appropriations Committee," the governor's office press release read. "He served as a U.S. Senate Page for Barry Goldwater. He was a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam."

His former colleague Greg Stanton said Kolbe served Arizona with honor, decency and courage.

"I was particularly proud to work closely with him these last few years to strengthen Arizona’s economic ties with Mexico. My prayers are with his loved ones," Stanton said, in part.

Flags will be at half-staff on Sunday, Dec. 4 to honor Kolbe.