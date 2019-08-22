Hospital dresses newborns in adorable ‘Wizard of Oz’ outfits in honor of film's 80-year anniversary

Four newborns at a Pennsylvania hospital donned adorable “The Wizard of Oz” costumes to commemorate the film’s upcoming 80-year anniversary.

In a Facebook post, West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh shared images of the newborns dressed up as Dorothy Gale, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man and The Cowardly Lion.

“The movie may turn 80 on Sunday, but it remains a classic, and for our newborns and their families, there’s no place like home!” the post said.

The images showed the newborns lying on beds adorned by a gold covering similar to the Yellow Brick Road.

“The Wizard of Oz” debuted on Aug. 25, 1939 and starred Judy Garland as Dorothy. It remains a favorite among movie buffs.

The film received airtime on television between 1956 and 1974, making it one of the most-watched movies ever, according to the Library of Congress.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.