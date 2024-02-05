Huge fire breaks out at Phoenix construction business

Firefighters say no one was hurt when a fire tore through a construction business in Phoenix.

The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Fire says crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene, and due to the size of the blaze, the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm incident.

At one point, nearly 100 firefighters were on scene.

"A second alarm was struck by the incident commander to ensure an adequate supply of resources were available to provide for incident stabilization and firefighter safety," the department said.

Additionally, firefighters had to work around power lines while fighting the fire.

The fire was put out before it could spread to any other buildings, including a nearby Buddhist Temple.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Nearly 100 firefighters from multiple Valley agencies battled a fire at a construction business near 43rd Avenue and Indian School. (Phoenix Fire)

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Map of where the fire happened