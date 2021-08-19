Hungarian man missing from Grand Canyon since July; vehicle found

article

National Park Service officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing after he reportedly visited the Grand Canyon in July.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, is a Hungarian national who is believed to have visited the South Rim on or around July 19, but has not been seen since then.

Las Vegas authorities reached out to Grand Canyon park rangers on Aug. 9, and officials were able to find Berczi-Tomcsanyi's vehicle at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center shortly afterwards.

The Hungarian is described as a 6', 176-pound white male with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen or interacted with him is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or online at https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/index.htm.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







