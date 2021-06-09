I-10 closed at Estrella Parkway due to 4-vehicle crash involving semi

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
11
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

I-10 closed at Estrella Parkway due to 4-vehicle crash involving semi

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Alerts
FOX 10 Phoenix
A view of the freeway closure on the I-10 near Estrella Parkway. article

A view of the freeway closure on the I-10 near Estrella Parkway.

PHOENIX - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Estrella Parkway in Goodyear due to a crash involving at least three cars and a semi truck.

According to Arizona DPS, a tractor-trailer flipped over the center wall of the freeway, with the semi landing on the eastbound side and the trailer on the westbound side.

The westbound lanes have been partially closed due to the collision as well.

There is no estimated time to reopen, and officials have not said how many may be injured.

Traffic camera showed the crash before the freeway closed.

An ADOT camera showed the crash before the freeway closed.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 