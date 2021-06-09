I-10 closed at Estrella Parkway due to 4-vehicle crash involving semi

article

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Estrella Parkway in Goodyear due to a crash involving at least three cars and a semi truck.

According to Arizona DPS, a tractor-trailer flipped over the center wall of the freeway, with the semi landing on the eastbound side and the trailer on the westbound side.

The westbound lanes have been partially closed due to the collision as well.

There is no estimated time to reopen, and officials have not said how many may be injured.

An ADOT camera showed the crash before the freeway closed.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







