'I want our lawmakers to act now': Hundreds march at Arizona capitol calling for gun control

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

'I want our lawmakers to act now': Hundreds march at Arizona capitol calling for gun control

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

PHOENIX - A resounding call for gun reform was heard across the nation on June 11 as thousands rallied from the National Mall in Washington DC to Phoenix, pushing for stricter gun laws in the wake of recent deadly mass shootings.

In Arizona, hundreds of people, including educators, students and those who have been victims of gun violence, gathered at the state capitol in downtown Phoenix.  Many of the organizers are young people but old enough to remember the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting four years ago.

Once again, they call on lawmakers for gun reform.

Before hundreds marched at the state capitol, speakers made their frustrations known about ongoing gun violence in America.

"As a mom and as an educator, I want our lawmakers to act now," said Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman.

The rally went on peacefully despite a group of civilians who arrived armed with rifles.

The town of Uvalde is still recovering from last month's massacre where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting. One of the victims, 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez was reportedly unrecognizable after the shooting, and only her green Converse with a hand-drawn heart were left as clear evidence to help identify her.

"I could identify my kids in almost any circumstances but to know I wouldn't be able to identify them in that circumstance and that was the only thing that was left of her?" said Chandler resident, Sam Crowl.

She came to the rally wearing her Converse in Maite's honor.

A drive-by shooting left Democratic state representative Jennifer Longdon paralyzed. Now, she's an advocate for victims and continues to introduce gun control legislation.

"I'm Jennifer Longdon. 18 years ago, I was nearly killed by random gun violence," she remarked.

Explaining her stances on gun control, she says, "One of them is so simple as a violence screening before you purchase a firearm. That's what a universal background check is, do you have a violent history? safe storage measures education around safe storage."

Longdon says changes are happening, but not fast enough. She has hope watching young organizers lead the march at the capitol, she says.

"I couldn't be more proud of these young people if I had given birth to every one of them," Longdon said.

As for the group of armed civilians, they walked around the rally, speaking in opposition, but organizers reminded everyone not to engage.