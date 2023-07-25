Impairment suspected in Scottsdale crash that seriously hurt 3 people, police say

Three people were badly hurt in a Scottsdale crash Tuesday afternoon and impairment is believed to be a factor, police said on July 25.

The crash happened near Shea Boulevard and 110th Street around 12:30 p.m.

It's believed three cars were involved, but police didn't detail what caused the crash.

However, three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"It is believed impairment may be a factor for one of the drivers involved in this collision," Scottsdale Police said

Roads in the area will be closed until the investigation wraps up.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: