Inmates at Towers Jail in Maricopa County treated for drug overdoses, sheriff's office says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Five Maricopa County jail inmates were treated for signs of an overdose over the weekend, the sheriff's office said.

On May 7, the inmates from Towers Jail near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road were given Narcan, treated at the hospital and were released back into custody, says Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

It's not clear what drug the people were experiencing an overdose from.

Not too long ago, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone outlined a plan to better the jail system's vetting process – for employees and inmates – checking if they have contraband on them when coming into its facilities.

His announcement came after former detention officer Andres Salazar was accused of bringing drugs into the Lower Buckeye Jail.

It wasn't detailed how the drugs got into the jail this time around.

