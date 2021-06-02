Interstate 17 closed at Bloody Basin due to spreading motor home fire

article

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Bloody Basin Road due to a brush fire, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The Mayer Fire Department said the fire was 7 to 10 acres on Wednesday night, aided by strong, gusty winds. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading, but additional fire support has been struggling to make it past the traffic backup to help.

The fire started at a motor home between mileposts 259 and 260, but has spread to brush and grass in the area.

All traffic is being turned around at Bloody Basin Road.

