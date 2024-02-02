Irene Luevano: Man sentenced for murder of Phoenix mother

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend will spend more than three decades behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend.

Jorge Lara pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the 2022 death of 37-year-old Irene Luevano, a mother of six. He took a plea deal and was sentenced on Feb. 2 to 25 years for the murder and eight years for the kidnapping.

Lara, 28, stabbed Luevano in the neck after a night out at a bar, according to court documents. He then dumped Luevano's body in a secluded area in La Paz County, where she was left to die. Her body was found days after she went missing after calling family members saying she had been stabbed by Lara.

Jorge Lara and Irene Luevano

Police say Lara's roommate, Diego Teran, witnessed the murder and later led detectives to her body.

Investigators say Lara admitted to killing Leuvano, lying to police and threatening Leuvano's family. However, the motive behind the murder remains a mystery.

Leuvano's family spoke in court before Lara was sentenced.

"She was the person that was always with me, the person that would give me strength and go on with my life, and now I do not have her," a family member said. "I miss her when I would call her in the morning so she can go with me to stores. I miss her calling me early in the morning to tell me happy birthday. It has been really difficult… all the holidays without her, all the birthdays she's missing out on. I do not understand why this monster took her away from her family and I know I will never get the answer to it."