Is Arizona's active monsoon season helping the decades-long drought?

Much of the Valley is drying out after a round of back-to-back storms which brought some desperately needed rainfall.

But is it enough to make a dent in Arizona’s decades-long drought?

The rain filled up and overflowed washes and canals across the state, but experts say the recent monsoon rains, merely improved drought conditions.

"The heavy, intense precipitation that we get in the summer, once our soil is saturated, it just runs off and is no longer in our water supply," explained Erin Saffell, Arizona State University Climatology expert.

In simple terms, the majority of water from recent storms will just evaporate.

"Our soil is very hard here. When they dry out, and especially in the Valley, there’s a lot of concrete and cement," said Jeff Inwood, Arizona Department of Water Resources Chief. "It’s helpful but it doesn’t solve the problem."

Arizona has been in a drought for nearly 20 years – most of the state is under severe to exceptional drought conditions.

The current rainfall total so far for the 2021 monsoon season at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport is 1.84 inches, which is more than the combined rainfall in 2019 and 2020.

While all the water doesn’t make a dent in the drought in the short term, it will actually help collect more water during the winter.

"By soaking the soil with the monsoon rains, it will help additional moisture rain runoff of into streams and ultimately reservoirs," Inwood said.

We get most of our water from snowpack that melts and feeds into the Colorado River. Officials say because last summer was so dry, only about 40% of last year’s snowpack went into our water supply.

"We need at least three good wet winters to move largely out of drought," Saffell said.

The next US Drought Monitor map will be released July 29 and experts expect to see some improvement, hoping that the worst areas in exceptional drought will move down into the extreme drought range.

