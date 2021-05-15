14-year-old boy stabbed to death near light rail stop at Central and Indian School Road

Phoenix Police are investigating after a fight led to a deadly stabbing on Central and Indian School Road Friday night, officials say.

A fight reportedly broke out between multiple men, and an adult woman stabbed one of them.

The victim, identified as 14-year-old Quortez Conley, died at the hospital, police say.

The woman, 30-year-old Priscilla Uqualla, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody. She faces a second-degree murder charge.

The light rail station at Central and Indian School was closed for several hours because of the stabbing, but it has since reopened.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More Arizona news

Advertisement







