Kari Lake claims Maricopa County failed to verify questionable signatures on mail-in ballots

article

A three-day trial on Kari Lake's last remaining bid to have the 2022 election overturned gets underway in court May 17.

Lake is claiming Maricopa County failed to perform any higher level signature verifications on mail-in ballots that were flagged by lower level screeners for any inconsistencies.

The former Republican candidate lost to Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes.

Back in March, the Arizona Supreme Court dismissed most of Lake's claims, but sent the signature claim back to the lower court.

Lake's legal team would need to prove that the county failed to perform the checks and that it would have affected the outcome of her race.