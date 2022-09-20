Expand / Collapse search
Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake answer questions during campaign events held on the same day

By
Published 
Updated 5:34PM
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 10 Phoenix

Katie Hobbs campaigns at ASU to reach young voters ahead of Election Day

PHOENIX - In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake is holding a Q&A event in Chandler.

Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State on this national voter registration day.

In a crowd of reporters, she was asked why she didn’t want to get on stage for a formal debate with the Republican nominee, Lake.

"No one wants an opportunity to have a substantive conversation about the issues more than I do. To be able to contrast my position with her and show Arizonans how I would govern versus her lack of solutions and inability to govern. We all saw the spectacle she created in the GOP primary, and it’s clear that she’s not willing to engage in that conversation," Hobbs said.

She was asked about Lake’s tweet claiming she "wants to purge the pledge, anthem and constitution from our schools."

Hobbs said she had not seen the tweet.

We will have more coverage on Lake's event Tuesday evening coming up.

Related reports:

Katie Hobbs won't meet Kari Lake in televised Arizona Governor debate

Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sept. 11 that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates.

2022 Elections: Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs to face off in November general election

Two days after Primary Election Day in Arizona, the Associated Press is projecting Kari Lake to be the winner of the GOP gubernatorial primary. She will run against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the November election.


 