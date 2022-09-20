Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake answer questions during campaign events held on the same day

In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake is holding a Q&A event in Chandler.

Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State on this national voter registration day.

In a crowd of reporters, she was asked why she didn’t want to get on stage for a formal debate with the Republican nominee, Lake.

"No one wants an opportunity to have a substantive conversation about the issues more than I do. To be able to contrast my position with her and show Arizonans how I would govern versus her lack of solutions and inability to govern. We all saw the spectacle she created in the GOP primary, and it’s clear that she’s not willing to engage in that conversation," Hobbs said.

She was asked about Lake’s tweet claiming she "wants to purge the pledge, anthem and constitution from our schools."

Hobbs said she had not seen the tweet.

We will have more coverage on Lake's event Tuesday evening coming up.

