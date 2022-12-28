Kayaker goes missing on Lake Havasu after boat capsizes

article

Dive and rescue crews in Mohave County are searching for a missing kayaker after his boat capsized on Lake Havasu on Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies had been called to Site 6 on the lake on Dec. 27 after people reported seeing a person in the water yelling for help.

First responders rescued a fatigued, cold man treading water. He told deputies that he had been kayaking with a family member when both of their boats capsized in the middle of the lake.

"He said that he was forced to start swimming to shore, but that they could not tell where shore was due to the darkness, rain, and wind," officials said in a statement.

The man had reportedly been in the water for around 30 minutes before he was rescued, and had not seen or heard from his family member.

He refused to be taken to the hospital, and deputies have still not found his missing relative.

Officials say neither of the men had worn life jackets, and wind, rain, and dangerous water conditions played a factor in the incident.

