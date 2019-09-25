Kyrene School District officials confirm death of 8th grade student

article

Officials with the Kyrene School District confirm Wednesday the death of one of its students.

According to Erin Helm, Director of Communications and Marketing, the student is a 13-year-old boy.

In an e-mail sent out to parents, officials with Kyrene Aprende Middle School say the boy attended the 8th grade at the East Valley school, and died as a result of a "tragic accident". School district officials, however, did not release an exact cause of death, referring all inquiries instead to Chandler Police and the Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials with Aprende Middle School say the school will have additional counselors available for students who need any type of assistance surrounding the loss, and officials also ask parents to encourage their child to not engage in spreading rumors or posting things online that are not true.

Kyrene Aprende Middle School is located near the intersection of Ray Road and McClintock Drive in Chandler.