Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Hard Freeze Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Freeze Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs

Kyrene Unified School District to require face masks, citing COVID-19 surge

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Kyrene Unified to require wearing masks

PHOENIX - Students in the Kyrene Unified School District in the east Valley will be heading back to class tomorrow - but they'll need to remember their mask.

The district notified parents and posted an announcement on Jan. 1, stating that schools would be requiring masks indoors on all campuses and district facilities starting Jan. 3.

The new policy comes after the CDC provided updated guidance shortening isolation times and requiring mask usage for people testing positive for COVID-19. Officials also cited an "elevated community spread" within the district's boundaries.

"Maintaining face coverings at this time will give the Kyrene Emergency Management Team time to see what impact the new guidelines may have on the spread of illness within our schools," officials said in a letter to parents. "Limiting spread is not only in the interest of health and safety but is also critical to ensuring adequate staffing to keep our schools open"

Kyrene officials say they still intend to make masking optional as soon as they are able to.

"Kyrene’s goal is still to make face coverings optional," officials said. However, it is also the District’s primary goal to keep schools open for in-person learning and to have students present on campus as much as possible."

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: