Arizona reports another big jump of COVID cases, 125 deaths

Arizona on Jan. 1 reported the largest number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since last January for the second day in a row and 125 more virus deaths.

The state reported additional 8,220 cases as Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to 1,389,708 cases and 24,354 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

Arizona on Friday reported 7,720 additional cases. The state reported over 8,000 additional cases on 13 days last January.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped slightly for the second straight day, with 2,283 virus patients occupying inpatient beds statewide Friday, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 3,058.6 on Dec. 16 to 4,325 on Thursday.

The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 77.1 to 52.8 during the same period.

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area

CDC: How coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Continued Coverage

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







