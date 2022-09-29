Expand / Collapse search

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

By May Phan
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday.

Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit.

First responders were able to extinguish the flames, but six apartment units were damaged in total. 

No injuries were reported, and investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

