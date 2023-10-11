Latest consumer product recalls: Costco ham, air fryers sold on Amazon, and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Oct. 4-11 that consumers should know about.

1. Ham sold at Costco recalled over possible listeria contamination

2. Secura air fryer recall: Product sold on Amazon can overheat, posing fire hazard

3. 'Rolling' candies recalled after choking death of 7-year-old, reports of ball detaching

4. Children's blanket sleepers, robes recalled due to burn hazard

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 38,000 "Rene Rofe Girl Children's Blanket Sleepers and Hooded Robes" have been recalled because they do not meet federal flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries.

"The 100% polyester blanket sleepers and robes were sold in sizes for ages 6 - 14 years. The size, "Rene Rofe Girl," Style # 426989 or 436989, PO #JZJ0005, washing instructions and Date 6/1 are printed on the neck label. One of the following GPU #’s are also listed ACG2103, ACG2101, ACG2106, ACG2107, ACG2104, ACG2109, ACG2105, ACG2102, ACG2108, ACG2112, ACG2110, ACG2115, ACG2116, ACG2113, ACG2118, ACG2114, ACG2111, ACG2117," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

Consumers with the affected products should stop using them and contact International Intimates for a refund.

The clothes were sold online, including on Amazon, and at children's clothing stores nationwide.

5. Over-the-counter drugs sold at Family Dollar

BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2023/05/21: An exterior view of a Family Dollar store in Bloomsburg. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Family Dollar is recalling certain over-the-counter drugs and medical devices because they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, officials said.

"These items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2023 through September 21, 2023," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "These items were sold at those stores between June 1, 2023 and October 4, 2023."

The recall affects 29 states, including Arizona. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with the recalled products should return them to Family Dollar for a refund.

