Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: Costco ham, air fryers sold on Amazon, and more

By
Published 
Recalls
FOX 10 Phoenix

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Oct. 4-11 that consumers should know about.

1. Ham sold at Costco recalled over possible listeria contamination

Featured

Ham sold at Costco recalled over possible listeria contamination
article

Ham sold at Costco recalled over possible listeria contamination

Costco is asking customers who bought the potentially contaminated ham to return it for a full refund.


 

2. Secura air fryer recall: Product sold on Amazon can overheat, posing fire hazard

Featured

Secura air fryer recall: Product sold on Amazon can overheat, posing fire hazard
article

Secura air fryer recall: Product sold on Amazon can overheat, posing fire hazard

Customers who purchased a recalled Secura air fryer can contact the brand for an Amazon gift card, officials said.

3. 'Rolling' candies recalled after choking death of 7-year-old, reports of ball detaching

Featured

'Rolling' candies recalled after choking death of 7-year-old, reports of ball detaching
article

'Rolling' candies recalled after choking death of 7-year-old, reports of ball detaching

Rolling candy has been recalled months after a 7-year-old child choked to death, when the product's rolling ball detached from its holder.

4. Children's blanket sleepers, robes recalled due to burn hazard

sleepers and robes recalled

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 38,000 "Rene Rofe Girl Children's Blanket Sleepers and Hooded Robes" have been recalled because they do not meet federal flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries.

"The 100% polyester blanket sleepers and robes were sold in sizes for ages 6 - 14 years. The size, "Rene Rofe Girl," Style # 426989 or 436989, PO #JZJ0005, washing instructions and Date 6/1 are printed on the neck label. One of the following GPU #’s are also listed ACG2103, ACG2101, ACG2106, ACG2107, ACG2104, ACG2109, ACG2105, ACG2102, ACG2108, ACG2112, ACG2110, ACG2115, ACG2116, ACG2113, ACG2118, ACG2114, ACG2111, ACG2117," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

Consumers with the affected products should stop using them and contact International Intimates for a refund.

The clothes were sold online, including on Amazon, and at children's clothing stores nationwide.

Click here for more information

5. Over-the-counter drugs sold at Family Dollar

GettyImages-1257398725

BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2023/05/21: An exterior view of a Family Dollar store in Bloomsburg. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Family Dollar is recalling certain over-the-counter drugs and medical devices because they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, officials said.

"These items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2023 through September 21, 2023," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "These items were sold at those stores between June 1, 2023 and October 4, 2023."

The recall affects 29 states, including Arizona. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with the recalled products should return them to Family Dollar for a refund.

Click here for a full list of the recalled products