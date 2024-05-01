Laveen Village shooting sends man to the hospital in critical condition

A man was hurt in a shooting and another man was detained Wednesday night in Laveen Village, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Dobbins Road on May 1.

When deputies arrived in the area where the shooting happened, they detained a man who was reportedly responsible. They also found a man who had been shot.

"The victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown at this time and detectives will be investigating," said MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

No more information is available.

Map of where 27th Avenue and Dobbins Road is: