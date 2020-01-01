Lifetime Fitness offering free fitness classes through January 5

If you look at statistics from years past, most Americans resolve to get fit and healthy, about 50%, so one Valley health club is helping them do just that in 2020.

"It's fun, but I didn't expect that," Brandon Clark said.

Clark has a goal in 2020 -- to take more Zumba classes.

"A lot of people have that idea that it's too difficult, I guess, but you just go there to have fun, get a workout at the same time," he said.

On January 1 he hit the gym at Lifetime Fitness in Gilbert to take a free Zumba class.

"It's like anything that's free -- you want to try a free sample, you can try it, you might like it," he said.

"It can show them that you don't have to do just one thing to work out, you don't have to just lift weights," Ericka Harris said.

Harris is a group fitness instructor at Lifetime Fitness.

"There's a lot of different options: we have cycling, yoga, pilates, Zumba dance jam. We have all sorts of fun things people can do to make working out fun and easy for them," she said.

Harris says the goal isn't to sell memberships but to instead sell the concept of a healthy lifestyle -- one that involves running, weights and Zumba.

"We live in a time where we have a lot of processed foods, we have a lot of things where we are sitting behind a desk, we're looking at a screen and it's important for us to get our bodies moving and active," she said. "We're just happier human beings whenever we are moving and eating right and being healthy and happy."

Free workouts at Lifetime Fitness run all the way through January 5.