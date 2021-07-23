Expand / Collapse search
Lighting strike causes a house to catch fire in North Phoenix

By
Published 
Updated just in
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

A house struck by lightning causes a fire

Phoenix monsoon season causes a lightning strike to hit a house in North Phoenix. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

PHOENIX - Monsoon weather has caused one house to catch on fire in North Phoenix.

The home, located near 12th Street and Peoria. was struck by lightning. However, Phoenix Fire Department crews were able to put the fire out.

Steve, a resident who lives nearby, said the lightning sounded like a bomb hit.

"Just the lighting strike when it struck it was very loud just extremely loud and woke everyone up," Steve said.

No one was home at the time of the lightning strike.



 

