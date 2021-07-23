Lighting strike causes a house to catch fire in North Phoenix

Monsoon weather has caused one house to catch on fire in North Phoenix.

The home, located near 12th Street and Peoria. was struck by lightning. However, Phoenix Fire Department crews were able to put the fire out.

Steve, a resident who lives nearby, said the lightning sounded like a bomb hit.

"Just the lighting strike when it struck it was very loud just extremely loud and woke everyone up," Steve said.

No one was home at the time of the lightning strike.







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Continuing Coverage