LIST: Phoenix-area restaurant closures, reopenings due to positive COVID-19 tests

While some restaurants across the greater Phoenix area say they are temporarily closing their doors after employees test positive for COVID-19, others are reopening after deep cleaning and negative tests.

FOX 10 has compiled a list of restaurants and businesses that have closed temporarily, as well as restaurants that have reopened after exposure.

Businesses temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposures

Cibo Pizzeria

The downtown pizzeria has temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked the lunch shift on Friday, June 12.

Officials with the restaurant said on its Facebook page that the pizzeria won't reopen until all staff members are tested and those tests come back negative.

"In the meantime, we will be taking this opportunity to do an extra clean and sanitize of the premises to ensure when we come back, we are ready to open in a safe manner," the statement read.

Durant's

The famous steakhouse in central Phoenix announced on its Facebook page that a employee tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant immediately closed on Friday, June 19 and says it'll be closed for at least 14 days.

The post from Carol and the Durant's Family says they are going to re-evaluate the situation and environment after the 14 days.

Ginger Monkey

The Chandler restaurant posted on its Facebook page that a "couple of guests" had tested positive for COVID-19, and not employees.

Ginger Monkey wants to emphasize that a staff member did not test positive and their choice to shut down on Monday, June 22, is to "ensure the safety of our team members and guests."

The restaurant is expected to be sanitized and enhanced protocols will be implemented after they reopen.

Harold's Cave Creek Corral

The western-themed bar and restaurant announced on its Facebook page that an employee who had worked on Monday, June 15 tested positive for COVID-19.

Two other employees who worked in close proximity have been notified and will be tested as soon as possible. They will also self-isolate for 14 days.

The statement on Facebook says they closed on Sunday, June 21, and don't expect to reopen until Wednesday, June 24.

"We are opting to error on the side of precaution to keep our employees and customers safe and healthy," the statement read.

Jobot Coffee & Bar

While the downtown spot decided to shut its doors due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona on Sunday, June 21, Jobot confirmed an employee tested the following day, according to a statement on Facebook.

The staff member last worked on Wednesday, June 17.

"Moving forward, our plans remain the same as we announced yesterday: We will be taking this decision day by day in the coming weeks and months to ensure that we are operating when it is safe and responsible to do so," the Facebook post read.

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Officials with La Fonda Mexican Restaurant & Cantina posted on Facebook saying they were notified that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 came into their establishment on Sunday, June 21.

The Tempe restaurant closed for deep cleaning and aim to reopen for takeout and delivery in a few days, according to their statement.

The Main Ingredient Ale House & Cafe

The Coronado restaurant announced on Instagram on June 24 that they were temporarily closing due to "a recent exposure to COVID-19."

Officials say this will allow time for employees to get tested and for the restaurant to be sanitized and deep cleaned.

Pete's Fish & Chips - South-Central Phoenix

The restaurant chain's south-central Phoenix location near Central Avenue and Broadway Road has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement on their doors reads that the restaurant learned of the positive case on Friday, June 19 and they closed immediately. They will test all employees.

"We will reopen once we have ensured that it is safe to serve you again," the statement read.

Statement on the door of Pete's Fish & Chips at Broadway Road and Central Avenue

The Perch Pub & Brewery

The Chandler brewery confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on its Facebook page Sunday, June 21.

Officials said in a statement that doors were closed immediately, and that they'll use the next several days to "deep clean and sanitize the restaurant as well as give our staff members time to get tested themselves."

The brewery was already planning on closing temporarily on June 28 to undergo construction to update and expand their rooftop patio.

Perfect Pear Bistro

The restaurant near University Drive and Roosevelt Street in Tempe announced on Monday, June 22 that a "close contact of the restaurant" had tested positive for COVID-19.

The location has temporarily shut down and all staff members that may have been exposed will be tested.

Their second location at Priest Drive and Ray Road will continue to stay open for take-out and curbside pickup.

Valley businesses that have reported COVID-19 cases and reopened

Alo Cafe

The Scottsdale cafe confirmed back in May that someone with COVID-19 had come into close contact with an employee and closed briefly to clean the location. They have since reopened.

Chelsea's Kitchen

The Arcadia restaurant announced on their Facebook page that they reopened the dining room just in time for Arizona Restaurant Week on Saturday, June 20.

On June 13, Chelsea's Kitchen confirmed that a person "close to the restaurant" had tested positive for COVID-19, and they shut down for dine-in services for a week.

Dutch Bros - Arcadia, Goodyear

Earlier in the week, officials with Dutch Bros issued a statement on their website, saying their location near 32nd Street and Indian School Road has been closed after a worker there took a COVID-19 test on June 5, and received a positive test result on June 7. Prior to the positive test, the employee worked late afternoon and evening shifts on June 3 and 4.

Once officials learned of the positive case, they say they immediately began closing procedures.

"As an extra precaution, our Phoenix shop will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations," read a portion of the statement.

On Friday night, FOX 10's Justin Lum has learned that the Dutch Bros location was back open June 9 following professional cleaning. Dutch Bros officials did not release an update after the news release.

FOX 10 has reached out to officials with the coffee chain for comment.

Another location in Goodyear reopened after an employee at the coffee chain tested positive on June 16 for COVID-19 and had last worked at the Goodyear location on June 11.

Floridino's Pizza and Pasta

The Chandler pizza joint announced they reopened for curbside takeout only on Thursday, June 18.

On June 11, the restaurant said they were temporarily closed after one of their staff tested positive.

"This employee has not worked since last Friday and had no direct contact with customers and is now quarantining at home," the statement read.

Ghett' Yo' Taco

The Mexican restaurant in Chandler closed June 17 after an employee tested positive.

"While we’re closed, all areas of our restaurant will be thoroughly sanitized. We will re-open once we have determined that it is safe to serve our community again," the statement says.

They reopened on Friday, June 19.

Hash Kitchen - Arcadia

Officials with Hash Kitchen announced the restaurant reopened on Thursday, June 18 after someone in close contact with their location tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant located on 44th Street and Indian School Road temporarily closed their doors on Thursday, June 11, according to a statement on their Facebook page.

They hired a company to come in and disinfect the building.

"Hash Kitchen will remain closed until all employees test for Covid-19 and we feel that it is safe to reopen our doors," a portion of the statement read.

Oregano's - Queen Creek

The restuarant announced on May 25 that an employee tested positive for the virus.

"On Friday May 22nd, one of our Queen Creek team members who last worked May 15th, notified us that they tested positive for COVID-19." read the statement. "The team member did not have any direct interaction with any of our guests"

PHX Beer Co. - Scottsdale

The brewery says someone with the virus "passed through the doors" of their restaurant last weekend and was closed June 13 and 14 to sanitize the area. The location reopened Tuesday, June 16.

"Every PHX Beer Co. restaurant employee is also being tested for COVID-19 and we will continue our rigorous daily sanitization when we reopen," the statement reads.

The Porch - Arcadia

Meanwhile, officials with The Porch say someone who visited their location near 40th Street and Indian School Road has tested positive. The restaurant is shutting down so all their workers can get tested.

"During our temporary closure, we will be doing a thorough deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire building, and we will be completing some planned new construction projects, which will also include special features to help further minimize risk of exposure and transmission," read a portion of the statement.

The statement was posted to the company's Facebook page on Thursday, June 11.

The Porch has since reopened, according to their Facebook page, on Saturday, June 20. The statement says guests will be required to wear masks upon entry and they will be operating at limited capacity.

San Tan Brewing

San Tan Brewing reopened on Sunday, June 14 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Officials with SanTan Brewing issued the statement on their Facebook page on June 12.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we’re temporarily closing our Chandler pub, Phoenix pub, and Spirit House," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with the brewery said the restaurant was cleaned and sanitized.

"Our doors will re-open once we have ensured that it is safe to serve you again," read a portion of the statement.

The Shop Beer Co.

The Tempe brewery reopened their tasting room for grab and go options on Thursday, June 18 after temporarily closing after a team member tested positive on June 8, according to a post on their Facebook page.

You can purchase beer to go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Sicilian Butcher - Phoenix

The Maggiore Group, who also owns the Sicilian Bakery and Hash Kitchen, announced that its Tatum location had been exposed to COVID-19. While the restaurant closed down the dining room on Thursday, June 18, orders to-go were still available.

"The Sicilian Butcher requires all employees to take logged temperature checks upon arriving to work, does not force any employee to come to work while not feeling well, provides sick days for employees that cannot work, requires logged hand washing every 15 minutes and gloves and masks for all employees," the Facebook post read.

On Saturday, June 20, the dining room had reopened.

Venezia's Pizzeria - Gilbert

The pizzeria had closed June 3 after an employee tested positive back in May, but the location has since reopened after employees self-quarantined at home.

Zipps Sports Grill - FLW, Mill, Citadelle, Camelback, Arcadia, Park Central, Hayden

The restaurant chain has seen COVID-19 exposures at multiple restaurants in the valley, however, the three locations that were shut down have now reopened.

On June 22, Zipps' Hayden location reopened, and the Park Central and Arcadia locations reopened on Wednesday, June 24.

"We have responded accordingly and removed all staff from the schedule until they test negative or non-symptomatic for 14 days," read a statement from the restaurant chain on Facebook.

The Frank Lloyd Wright location in Scottsdale had a positive case on Friday, June 19, but the employee worked on the 18th. The restaurant reopened after deep cleaning on Saturday June 20.

The location on Mill Avenue in Tempe also reopened on Saturday, June 20 after receiving notice that an employee tested positive on Friday, June 19. The employee last worked on June 17.

A sixth location, Zipps Citadelle, in Glendale, reopened on Sunday, June 21 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on June 17, but the restaurant wasn't notified of the positive test until June 20.

The Camelback location in Old Town Scottsdale reopened on Monday, June 22. An employee tested positive on Sunday, June 21 and the most recent shift was on June 17.

Zipps Sports Grill has adjusted their hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and patrons must wear a mask in the restaurant, according to a statement on Facebook.